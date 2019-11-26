Winooski prepares to launch housing trust fund

Winooski’s current master plan shows 59% of households in the Onion City are renters, rather than homeowners; it’s the highest rate anywhere in Vermont. (See pages 71 and 72 of the document.) The plan also shows a large pent-up demand for single-family homes. Given these factors, there may be no better time than now for Winooski to launch its own housing trust fund. City officials are expected to start taking applications for the fund shortly after New Year’s Day.

“How to provide (help to meet the demand for homes) is really challenging,” Winooski City Councilor Jim Duncan said. “I think some of the mechanisms that are in the Housing Trust Fund — really, down payment assistance, and then housing rehabilitation funds — really can support those uses which are a little bit harder to support than just project-based affordable housing.”

On Monday night, the Winooski Housing Commission held its final meeting of the year. Its next meeting won’t take place until January 27th. On housing trust fund application forms, the commission recommends a measure to prevent discriminatory lending practices such as redlining. The group wants personal information to be redacted before any application is considered. Duncan said the City Council has not taken up that recommendation, or others from the commission, just yet.

“But I know, given just the broad strokes of work that we’re doing on equity and trying to figure out how to be inclusive in this very diverse community, making policies like that that make it as equal and fair as possible for people to access to these resources is going to be super-critical,” he said.

The Housing Commission also recommended that the city Planning Commission consider reducing or eliminating parking requirements for new affordable housing construction. The group hopes developers may be encouraged to build new affordable housing stock because of this. Winooski’s current incentive is tied to the number of stories a development can have, and it apparently isn’t working.

“In switching from four stories to five stories, you’re switching to steel beam construction, as opposed to timber construction, and that’s significantly greater expense, so it doesn’t function as an incentive,” city staff liaison Heather Carrington said.

The Housing Commission also discussed the possibility of a new city ordinance to prevent the cost of a parking space from being included with rent in an effort to prevent rents from escalating. On the West Coast, the city of Seattle adopted a similar ordinance last year.

“You don’t want to make something affordable by placing a burden on the people who can’t afford,” Housing Commission member Katherine Decarreau said. “So I take the apartment because I can afford the apartment, but I can’t afford the parking space, so I’m going to take my chances.”

Because of Decarreau’s concern, the Housing Commission has changed its language. It agreed to recommend that the Planning Commission encourage developers to look at other options to deal with transportation demand besides simply bundling parking with rent.