Winooski, VT — The Winooski School District now has the largest solar panel installation for a school in Vermont. SunCommon is installing 750 kilowatts worth of solar onto the Winooski school’s roof, through their Solar for Schools program that allows schools to use clean energy at no upfront cost to the district.

About 70 percent of the solar panels are installed so far. The schools are still under construction, but once roofing is put on the revitalized buildings, the rest of the panels will go up. This is a $1.3 million project but once finished, the school district will save around $10,000 annually on their power bill.

“The Winooski School District was embarking on – when we first started talking a couple years ago – on a fifty million dollar renovation and new construction project for their school, and solar is really the cherry on top for that project,” said Mike McCarthy, senior Solar Project Consultant for SunCommon. “So this project in the end will have 750 kilowatts of solar panels up on the roof, and by our count that makes it the largest school-based solar project in Vermont.”

McCarthy estimated the project is a couple of months away from its final phases and says he is proud that the community was willing to partner with SunCommon to uplift their sustainability efforts.