Winooski, VT– All three members of Vermont’s congressional delegation were on hand Tuesday to welcome a new era for the Winooski School District by helping cut the ribbon on its new campus building.

After having all of the district’s facilities under one roof for more that 65 years, 800 students from PreK through grade 12 now have a new school.

Construction began in June 2020 to create 70,000 sq. ft. of new space and renovate 125,000 sq. ft. of existing space. Winooski voters approved a nearly $58 million bond for construction.

“This type of project doesn’t happen often in the public education system across the country in lower wealth and racially and linguistically diverse communities like ours, and in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Winooski Superintendent Sean McMannon.

Former WSD Board Member Alex Yin said “in the eyes of our children: hope, confidence, and love. Because we believe in them. We invested in an education because we want them to be part of our community, and more importantly, our democracy.”

Rep. Becca Balint and U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch attended Tuesday’s opening. Balint said the building represents a “new way forward for all of the people that walk in here to put mental health at the center of all that you do here.”

A new gym, middle school, and elementary school wing was built. Money was donated to fund the school’s store, performing arts center, and playgrounds.

“Those kids deserve the opportunity of a good education,” said Welch.

“We understand that the future of our country depends on the quality of education our kids get,” said Sanders.

But the school isn’t the only new project. Sanders announced a $600,000 grant to establish a dental clinic in the new school.

Sanders notes the future dental clinic will serve students no matter of their family income.