At the end of the school year, the superintendent of the Winooski School District is leaving the Onion City for a similar position in the Northeast Kingdom.

The school board of the Kingdom East School District has appointed Sean McMannon its new superintendent, effective July 1. The district comprises the towns of Burke, Concord, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock. It does not operate a high school.

McMannon has served as Winooski’s superintendent for ten years and was the principal of Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg prior to that. Citing burnout, he spent four months on leave from his position in Winooski last year, with pay. The school board approved of the paid leave ahead of time.