Winooski Schools will have a store for free food and clothing

Winooski Schools plans to offer free food and winter clothing in their necessity store, located in their expanded school complex next August.

“The intention to have it in the front area, so that families can come up at the end of the school or beginning of school, whenever they happen to be there,” Jaycie Puttlitz, Wellness Coordinator, at WSD said.

Puttlitz said every student is welcome to take what they need.

“They don’t have to show me information that proves that they are in need,” Puttlitz said. “This is a place where students can come to get what they need, without any kind of question.”

All of the food and clothing is from donations.

“Because sometimes students just don’t have the ability to get fully outfitted in snow pants and a nice warm winter jacket with a hood,” Puttlitz said.

A key partner to supply food is the Vermont Food Bank. John Sayles the CEO of the Vermont Foodbank said they want to make sure food is for all cultures.

“We will make sure we have halal and kosher and sometimes different kinds of vegetables like melons and greens, that perhaps other communities wouldn’t be as excited about,” Sayles said.

According to 2019 information from the Vermont Agency of Education, the Winooski School District has the highest concentration of low-wealth students in Vermont.

“As you know financially we are not all equal, it’s hard for some folks really financially to function,” Mohamed Diop, Behavior Interventionist at WSD said.

Diop said when a child is hungry, it affects their ability to learn in school.

“And empty sack, belly, can not stand alone, we do understand that already,” Diop said.

John Sayles said there is nothing more important than getting the right food to kids.

“These are our future Vermonters who are going to be taking jobs and building businesses, and running our government and we want to make sure they are getting the nutrition they need to grow,” Sayles said.

The first day back to school for students is August 25.