A woman in Winooski is trying to stop the demolition of a nearly 100-year-old Catholic church. The Winooski Development Review Board heard an appeal from her Thursday night which many neighbors of the former church attended.

When St. Stephen Church on Barlow Street closed in mid-2020 due to a priest shortage, St. Francis Xavier Parish in Winooski took ownership of the property. The Onion City’s zoning administrator has given the parish permission to knock down St. Stephen.

According to the application for the demolition permit, the St. Francis Xavier parish council voted to raze the vacant church “to honor its sacred character and to avoid future litigation about uses that might be acceptable to others, but considered unbecoming, immoral, or even offensive by Catholics.” Parish officials also wrote that St. Stephen is not listed on either the state or national Register of Historic Places, a status that would preclude demolition.

Winooski resident Britta Tonn has filed an appeal of the zoning administrator’s decision to grant the demolition permit. She says knocking down the former church would violate the city’s land use rules.

“When we have a building that its state register listing is really unclear — and I think there’s been a lot of testimony that has spoken to that — I think that needs to be really, really carefully considered,” she said.

The Winooski Development Review Board has 45 days to rule, in writing, on Tonn’s appeal. If she or the parish files another appeal, it would be sent to state environmental court.