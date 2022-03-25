62-year-old Julie Overfield of Winooski, Vermont, was arrested on Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant at her residence. Court records indicate that law enforcement used a confidential source to make a purchase of methamphetamines from Overfield in early March.

A federal search warrant for her residence led to law enforcement seizing around 27 grams of suspected cocaine base, 64 grams of suspected cocaine, and 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Multiple digital scales and packaging materials were also found.

Overfield is being charged by criminal complaint with Distribution of Methamphetamine and is set to appear in court on Monday.