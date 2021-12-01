Winter brings struggles for people facing homelessness in Montpelier

Winter brings many struggles for those facing homelessness. The Montpelier Homelessness Task Force is making sure it is helping those in need.

Morgan Brown spent twelve years living outside.

“Regardless of weather conditions and temperature it’s hard,” Brown said.

Brown said there were days when he felt like he wasn’t going to survive.

“It took a huge toll,” Brown said. and “I already mentioned there are days in this type of weather at night, I am walking around with no place to go. Not that I wanted to die, but I couldn’t cope.”

In July 2015, Tammy Menard became homeless with her husband and two dogs. She said cold winter nights brought a lot of stress.

“It’s the constant fear of freezing, it’s the constant fear of worrying about trying to stay warm,” Menard said.

Menard said there is a stigma people experiencing homelessness face.

“Not everybody is a drug addict, not everybody is an alcoholic,” Menard said. “A lot of people turn to that eventually after being on the streets just because it is so much stress.”

Over an eight-day period in November, three local homeless people died according to Ken Russell, Chair of Montpelier’s Homelessness Task Force and Executive Director of Another Way.

“There were definitely substances involved with some of them,” Russell said.

Governor Phil Scott reinstated the state’s emergency motel program through March 2022, but Russell said this is still not enough.

“We need long term housing solutions, we need money invested in housing,” Russell said.

Now that Tammy Menard has a bed and a warm apartment, it means everything.

“It was a relief, a huge huge relief, to be able to feel safe and know that I could stay warm,” Menard said.

Dawn Little, the State Outreach Coordinator from Good Samaritan Haven in Barre, said if you have clothing or food to donate, now is the time.