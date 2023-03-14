Rutland, VT – Vermont State Police report more than 100 crashes and spin outs on roads across the state as a Nor’Easter dumped heavy snow. There were whiteout conditions on some stretches of roads.

Vermont State Police say crashes have been reported as far north as St. Albans and there have been several on Interstates 89 and 91. Lt. Paul Ravelin says “the snow piles up quite quickly on the road surface and that causes cars to slide off and crash, so that’s been happening throughout the day.” Lt. Ravelin says most have not have involved any serious injuries.

VSP is telling people to plan where they’re going and let people know where they’ll be in case anything happens.