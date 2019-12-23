Solid waste district prepares for what it hopes is an avalanche of recyclables

WILLISTON, VT – Vermonters will generate an estimated 25 percent more trash than usual before the holiday season wraps up, so officials with the Chittenden Solid Waste District says it’s important to keep an eye out for materials that can be recycled or reused.

“We want everyone to think up-front about how much we’re consuming,” said Michele Morris , CSWD director of communications. “When you’re wrapping something use a re-usable wrapping paper and then when you’re done with it, put it in the right place so that it can be turned into a new material so that it can be used again.”

According to the EPA, Americans will generate an additional one million tons of waste this week. And, of course, wrapping paper is a major reason, but not all wrapping paper is recyclable.

“It’s got to be paper,” said Morris. If you notice the paper stretching when you rip open that gift, it goes in the trash headed for the landfill.

Morris said people use a more aluminum foil during the holidays. “We can take that as long as it’s clean,” she said. “We don’t want any food or goo stuck on it.”

She advises the kitchen clean-up crew to, if possible, wash it and form it into a ball so that it resembles a can or a bottle. “It’s going to bounce through the machine the right way,” said Morris.

You can recycle old Christmas lights, which contain metal and be a hazard if throwninto the blue bins. Instead, drop them off at a CSWD transfer station’s scrap metal section.

“Anything that’s long and stringy tangles up in the machinery and makes a real problem for the workers,” said Morris.

What should you avoid recycling? Grocery bags, Styrofoam, packing pillows and peanuts and bubble wrap. For more, visit the CSWD website.