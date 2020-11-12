With latest report, Vermont has recorded 454 new COVID-19 cases in November

Vermont health officials reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, shattering the state’s single-day record of 72 cases, set one day earlier.

Like much of the country, Vermont has seen a surge of cases in November — 454 in the first 11 days. On Wednesday, after reporting 72 new cases, officials said the outbreak is linked to Vermonters traveling out of state and attending social gatherings where masks aren’t worn and physical distancing isn’t practiced.

Vermont has recorded 454 new cases of COVID-19 since November 1. SOURCE: Vermont COVID-19 Dashboard

Earlier this week, Gov. Phil Scott temporarily suspended Vermont’s travel map and advised anyone visiting the state or residents who return from out of state to quarantine for 14 days. They also began preparing to expand surge hospitals that have been largely unused since they were set up in the spring.

A 50-bed surge site in Essex Junction will be increased to 150 beds, with 250 additional beds in reserve. A 50-bed field hospital surge hospital in the Rutland area is ready to add 50 additional beds.

State health officials urge testing for COVID-19 for residents that recently attended events or gathering with people from outside their small social circle. Testing is also advised for people who have traveled out of state, have had a visitor from out of state or have had close contact with anyone who has tested positive.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 19 people are currently hospitalized for treatment, with five now in the intensive care unit.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 2,651, with 59 deaths reported.