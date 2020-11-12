With virus cases rising, Vermont preparing surge hospitals

The state of Vermont is preparing to expand surge hospitals originally set up in the spring that had been largely unused after a spike in the number of new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Between October 27 and Tuesday, Vermont’s seven-day rolling average of new cases went up more than 43%, from almost 22.5 cases per day, to just over 32.1 cases per day.

A surge-site in Essex Junction that was reduced to 50 beds over the summer will be increased to 150 beds, with 250 additional beds in reserve. A 50-bed field hospital surge hospital in the Rutland area is ready to add 50 additional beds.