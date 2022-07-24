Police are searching for witnesses to a motorcycle crash in Hancock that left the rider at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with severe injuries.

Rostislav Kechedzhi, 47, of Waltham, Massachusetts crashed on Route 125 shortly after 3:30 Saturday afternoon. The crash took place near the Middlebury College Snow Bowl. The circumstances that led to the crash weren’t clear Sunday night.

Vermont State Police say Kechedzhi was riding a red 2014 Kawasaki ZG1400 motorcycle with Massachusetts license plates. They also believe he was riding as part of a larger group.

If you may have seen him, give the VSP New Haven barracks a call at (802) 388-4919.