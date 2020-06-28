WOKO, UVM Children’s Hospital using spare change to make a change

Thousands of dollars worth of spare change is heading to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.

For the last 18 years, the ‘Big Change Roundup”, has been changing lives at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital. It usually takes place during the snowy winter and early spring months. But this time, hundreds of people flocked to donate loose coins on the last weekend of June.

Since the pandemic restrictions have begun to relax a bit, WOKO Radio Host, “Wild” Bill Sargent, says it’s now or never. “Now, we figured was the exact right time. We need to get this money in so this year, it can benefit the kids and families at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital. It’s super important that the money gets to the kids and families, for this year, otherwise we miss out on an entire year.”

Volunteers estimate the roundup raised thousands of dollars on Sunday alone. Dr. Lewis First, the Hospital’s Chief of Pediatrics, says the money is a necessity. “From child life, to life saving equipment, in our Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. This change is used each and every year and during a pandemic we need this change now more than ever before. And the outpouring of emotion and thanks and gratitude from this community, means more to me than you could ever, and to anyone at our Children’s Hospital could ever imagine.”

Shyanne Wedge, was a recipient of this program when she was born at UVM Medical Center. She was there Sunday, to make a donation of her own. “To have a way to help them get through this is really, really, inspiring and gives me a reason to say, well I’m really lucky, and I’m hoping to help the people who aren’t as lucky.”