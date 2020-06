SWANTON, Vt. – A woman is due in court Tuesday, accused of stabbing a man in Swanton Sunday night.

Officers responded near the County Road and Beebe Road intersection around 9 p.m. for a 19-year-old with a stab wound to the chest. Police say he was able to name the alleged suspect before she took off.

Nicole Brace, 18, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.