Burlington, VT – Burlington police are investigating the “untimely death” of a 42-year-old woman whose body was found early Sunday.

Burlington police say officers responded to a report of a woman who was unresponsive and found Amber G. Monty dead at 603 Riverside Drive. Officers at the scene found evidence they considered suspicious, the department said, and detectives were brought in to continue investigating.

Officers say they also encountered the caller, who allegedly gave a false name and other false information. Police identified the man as Manuel Francis, 46., who has had nearly 100 run-ins with police over the past several years. Police say Francis has been accused of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct by electronic communication, and false public alarm.

Francis was taken into custody on prior warrants. Police are asking anyone with information about Monty or the incident to contact the department.