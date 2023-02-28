Burlington, VT – A Shelburne woman accused of trying to kidnap a small child from a Green Mountain Transit Bus was scheduled to be in court Tuesday

Moyium Willomon, 26., was arrested Monday by Burlington police.

Investigators say that at about 4;30 p.m. February 21, a mother and her small child got onto the bus and sat in the back. Willomon sat down across from them and allegedly grabbed the child from the mother, walked to the front of the bus and sat down.

Police say the mother an after Willomon, yelled for her child back and for someone to call the police. The mother was able to free the child from Willomon with the help of other people on the bus, police said

After the incident, Willomon was taken to UVM Medical Center. After her arrest Monday, she was jailed at Chittenden County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.