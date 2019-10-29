Woman accused of negligent driving pleads not guilty in court

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman accused of causing a crash that killed a three year old pleaded not guilty in a Caledonia county court today.

Melinda Mitchell, 28, is charged with two counts of gross negligent operation.

Police say she was distracted while driving on Route 5 in Lyndon one week ago.


Mitchell apparently missed a curve, drove across the center line and hit another car head-on.

Dean Spicer,3, who was a passenger in the car later died from his injuries. His mother Sandra leach, 41, is being treated for serious injuries. A go-fund-me account raised $2,600 toward leach’s hospital bills so far. If you would like to donate to donate to the Go Fund Me click here

Mitchell was released on conditions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog