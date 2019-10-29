Woman accused of negligent driving pleads not guilty in court

A woman accused of causing a crash that killed a three year old pleaded not guilty in a Caledonia county court today.



Melinda Mitchell, 28, is charged with two counts of gross negligent operation.



Police say she was distracted while driving on Route 5 in Lyndon one week ago.



Mitchell apparently missed a curve, drove across the center line and hit another car head-on.



Dean Spicer,3, who was a passenger in the car later died from his injuries. His mother Sandra leach, 41, is being treated for serious injuries. A go-fund-me account raised $2,600 toward leach’s hospital bills so far. If you would like to donate to donate to the Go Fund Me click here

Mitchell was released on conditions.