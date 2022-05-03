Burlington, VT — At around 2:04 am on Sunday, the Burlington Police Department responded to a reported assault in the area of Hickok Place and Green St. The victim stated she was walking home from downtown and noticed a male was following her. The suspect then grabbed her shoulders from behind, then grabbed her neck, and placed her in a headlock. The victim defended herself and managed to escape and ran home.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium-length beard approximately 40 years old. He is around 5’6” to 5’10” with a medium to heavy build and was wearing a blue jacket at the time of the incident. Investigations are ongoing but anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Det. Weinisch of the Chittenden Unit of Special Investigation (CUSI) at (802) 859-3084.