Woman arrested in connection to Vermont man’s death in Costa Rica

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Costa Rican authorities conducted over a dozen raids Wednesday morning and arrested 13 individuals as part of an investigation into the death of Thomas Cook.

Video of the raids was sent to Local 22 & Local 44 by Cesar Madrigal, a Costa Rican freelance journalist familiar with the investigation.

Cook moved to Jaco, Costa Rica from South Burlington in the summer of 2018 and was found dead in a shallow grave nearly two months after he was reported missing.

During the investigation into Cook’s death, Costa Rican authorities discovered that Yaritza Hurtado, a woman he had a relationship with, was the girlfriend of a hitman and drug dealer connected with a drug trafficking ring.

Walter Espinoza, Director of the Costa Rica Judicial Investigation Department, spoke with the media on Wednesday following the raids.

“Upon realizing that this person lived alone in our country, that he had no close relatives and that there were no people that asked for him constantly, they saw he was an easily accessible victim who also had available funds and that could allow them to make some money by killing him,” Espinoza said. “That’s the hypothesis that we’re handling.”

Cook met Hurtado during a previous trip in January 2018 with his close friend, Jim Bremer. Bremer said he was suspicious of her motives, and worried about Cook’s plans to retire in Costa Rica.

“When we were down there, there was a shooting in the bar across the street from where our condo was,” Bremer said. “It just struck me as not somewhere I’d want to be walking by myself, and that was my main concern – Tom was down there all alone.”

In July, authorities released surveillance video from a bank that shows Cook making a withdrawal and leaving in a blue vehicle. The video is dated August 23, 2018, two weeks before Cook was reported missing and just over a month before his body was discovered.

Before his remains were identified, Cook’s family struggled to get any helpful information from Costa Rican authorities, including bank transactions and cell phone records. They turned to the non-profit Missing Americans Project, which had the resources needed to keep attention on the investigation.

Sandra LaFrance, Cook’s sister, had been communicating with Missing Americans Project Founder Jeff Dunsavage and getting monthly updates on the investigation. Despite her efforts, meaningful information had been hard to come by. Wednesday’s arrests offered closure.

“Honestly, I kind of resonated myself with the fact that we probably would never know what happened to him,” LaFrance said. “Now, that’s different. I know that my brother didn’t die in vain now, and I’m excited. I totally give all the glory to God on this one.”

Bremer had a similar sense of relief.

“Today felt like a huge weight was lifted from my shoulders,” Bremer said. “It was just heartbreaking, and today is the first time there’s ever been a little bit of light at the end of that tunnel.”

It’s unclear what charges Hurtado will face. Authorities are still looking for 12 additional suspects that they were looking to apprehend during Wednesday’s raids.

Members of the drug trafficking ring are believed to have killed at least two other people.