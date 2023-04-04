Brattleboro, VT – A Brattleboro woman is due in court Tuesday, charged with murder at a homeless shelter. Monday morning, Brattleboro Police responded to the Morningside House Shelter to a report of someone being attacked with an axe. Police found one person dead on scene.

Police arrested Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh. She is 38 years old from Brattleboro. Mahvish-Jammeh is charged with second degree murder and is being held without bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Windham District Court Tuesday afternoon.

This is the second homicide investigation in Brattleboro in a week. Last week, one person was shot and killed on Birge Street. No one is in custody in connection with that shooting.