St. Albans, VT — On Monday, the Department of Children and Families in the St. Albans District Office notified Vermont State Police that they were receiving threatening and harassing phone calls from 43-year-old Sherie Dishaw of Enosburg. DCF workers received 40 or more messages, as well as text communication in a short span that was profane, harassing, and threatening in nature.

Dishaw has been issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on April 18.