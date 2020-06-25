Woman dead, two injured after two-car crash in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, Vt. – One person is dead, another seriously injured after a two-car crash on Route 103 Wednesday morning.

Vermont State Police say a Dodge Caravan driven by Randal Adams, 60, of Cavendish, crossed the center line and hit a Ford Explorer head on. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in Adams’ vehicle, Katrina Centariczki, 74, of Reading, Vt. later died of her injuries at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Austin Turco, 20, of Mount Holly, Vt. was driving the Ford Explorer. He was transported to UVM Medical Center with serious bodily injuries.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.