A woman has died in a crash in Hardwick that also injured a child who was riding in her car.

Rebecca Malgeri, 43, of Walden was driving on Route 15 at about 1:00 p.m. Saturday and turned onto Route 16. Vermont State Police from the St. Johnsbury barracks are still investigating what happened next. However, they believe she lost control of her car in the snow and ice, slid across the center line and hit an oncoming truck.

Malgeri died at the scene; the child was taken to Copley Hospital in Morrisville for an evaluation. No one in the truck was hurt. The crash closed Route 16 for more than three hours.