The name of the woman found dead at the scene of a house fire in Readsboro wasn’t yet available Saturday night.

The Readsboro Fire Department learned about the fire just after 3:00 a.m. Friday; the home was already fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Crews put the flames out, but they determined that a woman living in the home was unaccounted for. The Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit found female remains in the kitchen after the flames were extinguished.

An autopsy in Burlington will verify her identity and determine both the cause and manner of her death. Based upon what investigators know so far, they say the fire does not appear to be suspicious. The home’s owner wasn’t there at the time of the fire.