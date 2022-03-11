East Barre, VT — At around 9:13 pm on Thursday, Barre Town Police and EMS responded to a female found in the roadway on Websterville Road. The female, identified as 36-year-old Brandi Klassen of Barre Town, was transported to the Central Vermont Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Police say that evidence found at the scene suggests that Klassen had been hit by a passing vehicle.

Police are looking for anyone with information who may have seen or heard anything in the area around the time of the incident. Individuals may contact Barre Town Police at 802-479-0509.