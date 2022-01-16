A woman from Hardwick, injured on Monday in a crash on Route 15 in Walden, has died at UVM Medical Center.

Vermont State Police say she was Sally Fontaine, 61. However, troopers said Sunday night that they didn’t yet know precisely when she died.

Fontaine was driving south shortly before 9:00 a.m. last Monday, January 10. That’s when investigators say she tried to turn left on Sawmill Road without yielding to oncoming traffic. Her car hit a northbound pickup truck; it then spun out and hit a southbound semi that had been following her.

No one else was hurt; Route 15 was reportedly icy and slick at the time. If you were nearby, troopers from the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks are asking you to call them at (802) 748-3111.