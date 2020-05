CLAREMONT, N.H. – The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman found dead inside a small cabin on Myrtle Street in Claremont Tuesday.

The 911 call came in shortly before 10 p.m. Police and firefighters saw fire coming out of the windows.

Authorities now tell us Mia Follensbee, 29, died. The cause of death appears to be carbon monoxide toxicity from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.