A woman is in critical condition at UVM Medical Center after a rollover crash in the town of Addison.

Vermont State Police say she’s Sarah Mills, 28; they didn’t give any indication of where she lives. She was driving west on Route 17 shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday when she apparently tried to pass another car on a curve near Mountain Road.

What happened next is still unclear; troopers are still looking into the circumstances. However, they say Mills’s car was overturned onto its roof when they found her. The road was shut down for about four hours following the crash.