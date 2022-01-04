South Burlington, VT — On Saturday, South Burlington police responded to a call claiming a woman was threatening people with a knife inside a residence on Swift Street.

Officers arrived on the scene to discover that the suspect, Hillary Kozlowski, 30, had been disarmed and restrained. Prior to being restrained, Kozlowski damaged property and threatened the occupants with a kitchen knife but no one was seriously injured.

Kozlowski had gone to the residence to confront 62-year-old Julian Erdmann about the death of her boyfriend in June. South Burlington Police had found her boyfriend unresponsive in the residence on June 29 and discovered he had ingested an unidentified pill before going unconscious.

Following the June incident, Erdmann was initially arrested on charges of Dispensing Cocaine, Possession of Regulated Drugs and Possession of Methamphetamines and issued a citation to appear in court on February 4.

Kozlowski was arrested and arraigned in Chittenden Superior Court on Monday on charges of Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass.