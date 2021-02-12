Woman pleads guilty to attempted murder in shooting of Vermont firearms instructor

Prosecutors say Veronica Lewis, the woman accused of shooting a firearms instructor at his Westford home in 2015, has pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder.

Lewis, 36, of Worcester, was accused of shooting Darryl Montague in the face and abdomen. Montague survived. Lewis’ case was initially dismissed after she was declared insane at the time of the shooting. But Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan refiled charges.

Donovan says the plea deal balances Lewis’s mental health needs and public safety.

“It’s a whole lot better than what we had with a dismissal, which was under a mental health system where she could be released tomorrow, no-one would know, she’d have no supervision, she would have no treatment,” he said. “And the fact of the matter that this occurred would be sealed and arguably expunged from public view. That’s not in the public’s interest.”

Under the proposed plea deal, Lewis will be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison with all suspended except for 10 years.

The plea deal must be accepted by the court. She also would be under 40 years of state supervision, with conditions. On Tuesday Lewis pleaded guilty in federal court to robbery and gun charges.