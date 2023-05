One mother is receiving an early special mother’s day present, one that will change her life.

The parent has struggled financially and has had trouble finding a car she can afford. Tanye Tenney of Essex received a Refurbished 2011 Suzuki. It’s courtesy of Good News Garage, a local non-profit that makes car donations in conjunction with Ascension Lutheran Church. The Church covered the repair costs.

A donation can be made by visiting the following link.