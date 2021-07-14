Woman shares an emotional experience hiking with her family

Julie Midura recently won a writing competition for her submission detailing the time she hiked Mt. Willard in New Hampshire.

She did it with her family, including her, at the time, 75-year-old mother. Julie tells us, getting to watch her mom achieve new goals was moving, “To hear her voice, and to see the mountain she was standing on, and to know that she was looking at the magnificence that I was seeing at the same time… just touched my heart in such a strong way…”.

Midura is an avid outdoor enthusiast, even contributing columns about hiking to her local newspaper.

“We’re just always moving so fast in life, and there’s always something more to do and something to get to… and we never slow down and we never take the time to just enjoy the peace of nature and enjoy the important things… which aren’t really things at all,” she explains.

To take a look at Julie’s grand-prize winning piece, click here.