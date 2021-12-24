Williston, VT — An Essex woman has been arrested for stealing packages. On Thursday, the Williston Police Department was notified that a package for a young child had been stolen and that the complainant had potentially discovered the item trying to be sold online.

After an investigation, Kelsey Vanderley, 25, was arrested. The items were recovered and police also found contents from another stolen package from a different Williston resident. Vanderley was cited for possession of stolen property and is scheduled to appear in Court on March 1, 2022.