According to police, a structure collapse Wednesday just after 10:30 a.m. left a 70-year-old woman injured. The incident occurred on Old Ferry Road in Dummerston. Police say the woman and her husband were working on the structure when the event occurred on their property.



Police say the two were attempting to take down the house trailer on the property when the roof gave way, trapping her under the rubble. The woman was freed with the help of the Dummerston Fire Department. She was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to a trauma hospital in New Hampshire for treatment.