St. Johnsbury, VT — At around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were conducting a motor vehicle stop at around mile marker 134 on Interstate-91 North. The operator, 40-year-old Angela Birk drove away from the traffic stop, dragging Sgt. Matthew Tarricone with the vehicle in the process.

Sgt. Tarricone was dragged approximately 50 yards down the interstate at speeds around 20 mph before he was able to break free of the vehicle. He sustained minor injuries including scrapes and bruises.

Police followed Birk with lights and sirens on, but she refused to pull over and continued to evade them in an unsafe manner. Birk weaved through traffic and traveled from I-91 to VT Route 122, then to VT Route 144 at high speeds. Troopers lost sight of Birk in the area of Burke Village.

A warrant has been issued for Birk’s arrest. Anyone with information about Birk or her location is asked to contact St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. Anonymous tips can also be made online here.