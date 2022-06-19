A man from Woodbury will be arraigned Monday afternoon for attempted second-degree murder following a Saturday night shooting.

Vermont State Police say they’ve arrested Brian McAndrew, 38, on both that charge and a first-degree aggravated domestic assault charge. He’s accused of shooting Andrew Brown, 35, of Lyndonville.

Troopers say Brown drove to a home on Dog Pond Road in Woodbury just after 10:00 p.m. to pick up someone whom McAndrew is believed to have threatened with a gun earlier in the day. McAndrew reportedly fired as Brown was walking up to the front door.

Brown is at UVM Medical Center with what investigators say are serious injuries. McAndrew is being held at Northeast Regional Correctional in St. Johnsbury without bail.