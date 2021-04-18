Woodstock considering allowing retail marijuana sales next year

Retail marijuana sales will become legal in Vermont next year, and Woodstock is considering allowing them once they do. That’s according to the Valley News.

Through an online survey, a Woodstock review committee is asking how important the tax revenue would be. The group also wants to know whether residents and business owners want more information about public safety, tourism, and pot use among young people.

Under the retail marijuana law, individual cities and towns must decide to opt in. More than two dozen cities and towns held votes on the issue on Town Meeting Day last month, and most of the measures passed.