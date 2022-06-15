Woodstock, VT — A day after the deadly shooting, police were still on the scene in Woodstock giving an update. Detective Lieutenant Todd Baxter spoke outside the home on Slayton Terrace, where police say the suspect, 45-year-old Jay Wilson, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“What we learned in the investigation so far, is that we believe this is an isolated incident with the family,” said Detective Baxter. “The son and mother had an issue over finances and property,” Police say Wilson’s mother and a family friend had arrived at the home when there was a scuffle and shots were fired. The family friend ended up being fatally shot and Detective Baxter says it was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. “He was here to support his friend and be here with her.”

Police say that Wilson called 911 but when officers arrived, he opened fire and an officer returned fire. The standoff lasted until late Tuesday. Police say they tried to negotiate and used tactics to try and persuade Wilson to turn himself in. When they finally entered the residence, they found Wilson’s body.

The whole incident was a shock to the small town. Several residents claimed they heard the gunshots, while others saw the police but were not aware of the situation. One resident near the scene heard police say, “Come out Jay, no one will hurt you.”

A woman who lives and works in Woodstock says she learned about the incident from co-workers. “I was at my mom’s shop in Quechee and kept seeing Vermont State Police going by. I had no clue what was going on. I never believed there would be shooting here. It was heartbreaking, we know everyone here so it was like who would even think of doing that?”