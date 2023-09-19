South Burlington, VT – A worker with PC Construction has died after an accident at a job site at Beta Technologies in South Burlington.

According to the South Burlington Fire Department, crews responded to 3090 Williston Road where the man was killed. The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

PC Construction President and CEO, Matt Cooke released a statement about the accident.

“This morning, there was a serious incident on a PC Construction jobsite in South Burlington. Despite immediate and thorough medical response, we are saddened to share that the injured PC employee has passed away. We are keeping his family and colleagues in our thoughts in the days to come. An investigation is underway, and more information will be available when it is complete.”