Vermonters on frontline of virus response can be tested Saturday in Colchester

The Vermont Department of Health says workers on the frontlines of Vermont’s COVID-19 pandemic can be tested for the virus Saturday at the Vermont Public Health Laboratory in Colchester.

The testing site is one of several to be opened around the state for health care providers, first responders and child care workers serving families of essential workers. It is not open to the public. Anyone qualified for testing can make an appointment by calling 802-863-7223 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday.

Scott announced last week that the state will increase testing and strengthen its contact tracing programs with the aim of identifying cases and containing potential outbreaks of COVID-19. Scott has set a goal of 1,000 tests per day.