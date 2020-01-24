World War 2 Veterans Honored

Governor Phil Scott was in Stowe earlier on Friday afternoon to help honor World War Two veterans from Waterbury, Barre, and Colchester.

A total of eleven veterans were honored this afternoon. Each of them receiving a letter from Governor Scott and also from President Donald Trump, thanking them for their dedicated service to the United States.

“We need to take the time everyday to thank any veterans who have committed their life to protecting us. But that greatest generation is something,” said Governor Scott, who’s father was a World War 2 veteran. “They’re truly truly special, and we need to take the time to reflect on that.”

“I don’t know how you can think about what these people went through, I don’t know what I’d do. But in my heart, they’re the most special people to make a life so I can do this,” said Clement Despault from American Legion post 59 in Waterbury, Vt.

Despault put the program together and reached out to get everyone there.