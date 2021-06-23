WVNY/WFFF will be off-air certain hours due to antenna work this week and early next week

Starting Thursday morning June 24 through Friday, June 25 and possibly one or two days longer, both WVNY and WFFF will be off the air from 9am until 4pm while work is done to complete FCC required adjustments to WVNY’s signal distribution.

Viewers who receive the stations over-the-air will lose their signals while this work is being done but should get the signals back without any adjustments to home antennas and without having to rescan receivers.

Viewers who receive the stations via cable, satellite or streaming service should be unaffected by the work being done