WVNY/WFFF will power down its over-the-air signal for several hours Wednesday

WFFF/WVNY will be powering down our over-the-air signal this morning at about 10 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m.

The power-down is related our work switching over to our new FCC assigned frequencies, which will happen this weekend. The power-down will ensure the safety of tower crews working at our broadcast site on Mount Mansfield.

Our online, cable and satellite service viewres should not see any impact. However, viewers who receive our signal over-the-air signal may be affected.

We apologize for the inconvenience.