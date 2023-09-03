A World War II soldier from Swanton has been laid to rest on U.S. soil more than 80 years after his death as a prisoner of war.

The Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says he’s Army PFC Arthur Barrett. He was stationed in the Philippines in late 1941 when Japanese forces invaded. Barrett was one of thousands of soldiers reported captured when U.S. troops in the Bataan Peninsula surrendered to Japan in April of 1942.

He was subjected to the notorious Bataan Death March and sent to a Japanese POW camp, where he died in July of 1942 at the age of 27. Barrett was buried in a mass grave, and officials at the Pentagon announced last year that his remains had been identified.

He was interred at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.