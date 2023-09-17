It’s the kind of birthday celebration that only a select few get to experience, and remember.

WWII veteran, Myron “Zeke” Degenhardt is turning 100-years-old on Monday, so his buddies put together the surprise of a lifetime.

Pauline Stone is a friend of Zeke’s. She said she’s taken him out for a birthday dinner for the last few years. So, this year she convinced him she would pick him up around 3 Sunday afternoon. What Zeke didn’t know, is that Pauline was actually planning a police-escorted convoy of motorcycles to bring him to dinner.

The convoy showed up at Zeke’s house, as planned. Zeke was overwhelmed with surprise and joy as friends filled his yard and driveway to chat and wish him a happy birthday.

Shortly after, Zeke was driven to Penny’s in Plattsburgh, in a state trooper car, with all the bikes behind them.



At Penny’s, the chatted, ate and drank and even had birthday cake.

When asked, Zeke said, “Along the way we had a lot of fun. We had some bad moments, but not many. “

Check out the attached video for more details.