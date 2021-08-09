‘You must prepare ahead of time’: Canadian border open to vaccinated Americans

Canada has opened the border to vaccinated U.S. citizens, but crossing it isn’t as simple as it once was.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, said you have to prepare ahead of time.

“You have to get on the ArriveCAN app system to have a digital verification of your vaccination status,” Douglas said. “Then you need to go on and report where and when you are going to cross each time you plan to do so.”

Once you reach the border, you’ll need proof of vaccination, proof of a negative test result, your passport or other travel document and an ArriveCAN receipt.

“You have to be prepared at least theoretically to tell them a quarantine plan,” Douglas said. “If once you are in the country they find that you need to be quarantined for some reason, they want to know up front what your plans are for that.”

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said the Biden Administration should reciprocate this decision.

“Every month that travel remains stagnant, the U.S. loses $1.5 billion in potential travel exports and leaves countless American businesses vulnerable,” Dow said.

According to UVM Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Tim Lahey, we should expect the delta variant to spread quickly, with no respect for borders.

“Wherever we are, and wherever we travel, we’re going to have to get used to taking the same old precautions against COVID-19 that we all hoped, pre-Delta, we’d be able to stop soon,” Dr. Lahey said.

Douglas said he has no concerns at this point.

“It is safe to take these first steps with the vaccinated and the documented,” Douglas said. “That is what Canada is doing. Why aren’t we doing it as well? Let’s start doing it by August 21.”