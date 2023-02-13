SARANAC, NY- Early Saturday, New York State Police responded to a call about a fire at a home on Strackville Road at 3:30 in the morning.

The home was fully engulfed, with several people inside, and three were able to escape the home. 21-year-old Robert Velie, 23-year-old Katelynn Damour, and her 2-year-old son Diesel Cook were trapped, unable to escape, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were assisted by Cadyville, Morrisville, Saranac, Ausable Forks, South Plattsburgh, Lyon Mountain, Peru, and Dannemora fire departments, along with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Brandi Ashley said the investigation is still ongoing. “There is nothing new in terms of how the fire started, State Fire is still investigating that; we are not labeling it any suspicious activity as of right now.”

Trooper Ashley said three other people were able to exit the home, through the front door and by climbing down the upstairs balcony. According to the family, Velie and Damour were expecting a child together

A GoFundMe was started by a relative to help support the family with an initial goal of $25,000 and has received nearly $50,000 in just over 24 hours.