Winooski, VT – A young lady has made a big achievement that only two other women have ever achieved in the state. 18-year-old Morgan Jones is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout, and Winooski’s first.

Jones, a senior at Milton High School, was inspired when her brother joined a Boy Scouts of America troop, now referred to as Scouts BSA. The group began accepting girls in 2018. Soon after, Jones joined Winooski’s Troop 658 in February of 2019. After years of determination and hard work, she recently received the Eagle Scout rank on November 16th.

“Scout, which is the very first rank, is just kind of learning the basics, the scout motto, the pledge, the oaths, the basic square knot. And when you get older and to the higher ranks, it’s more about community and service, so learning basic leadership skills, and you also need to do service to your community,” said Jones.

To be considered for the Eagle ranking, Scouts must have at least 21 merit badges, which symbolize skills learned, go through a rigorous interview process by board members, and complete a community service project.

“I personally made 37 fleece knotted blankets for my Milton family community center” said Jones.

Troop 658 partners with the Saint Francis Xavier School which provides a Scout room. The troop will be celebrating their 100th year anniversary with the school in 2023.

Jones expressed some of the most rewarding aspects of being an Eagle Scout.

“It’s very exciting, I’ve been with this troop for a very long time, I was the oldest person. It was very fulfilling for me because I loved my project, I loved everything I did, I worked my butt off so it was great to get it done, but also knowing I was a thing for the fellow women in my group to look up and achieve for, it felt great,” announced Jones.

Being an official Eagle Scout, Jones is now focusing on her college journey. She hopes to have the opportunity to help out with Troop 658 while home on school breaks.

Anyone between the ages of 10 and 17 who is interested in learning more about the Scouts BSA Troop 658 is encouraged to find more information on their website.