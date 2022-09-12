Skip to content
Local 22/44 News
Colchester
76°
Colchester
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Vermont
New Hampshire
New York
National News
Politics from The Hill
Regional News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Your Local Election Headquarters
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Mystery in the Mountains
Morning Show
Your Best Life
Automotive News
Video News
What Matters This Week
Local Gas Tracker
Press Releases
Submit a Story Idea
Sign Up for our Newsletters
New Hampshire 2022
SkyTracker Weather
Latest Forecast
SkyTracker Cam
Two Degree Difference
How Weather Works
Closings and Delays
SkyTracker Weather Team School Visits
Flight Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Catamount Country Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
High School Huddle
Athlete of the Week
Throwback Darin’ Erin
Living Local
Buy Local
Performance Foodservice Minute
On the Road with Darin’ Erin
At the Box Office
This Place in History
Feed a Family – Local Food Shelf
Forever Home
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Lottery
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Previous Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Information
Advertise with Us
Sign Up for our Newsletters
Meet the Team
Closed Captioning
Station Tours
Local 22 & Local 44 Internships
Local 22 & Local 44 Mobile App
Social Media Community Guidelines
Regional News Partners
Good Deals
Buy Local
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
New Hampshire 2022
Sununu seeks 4th term as New Hampshire governor
Top New Hampshire 2022 Headlines
NH GOP candidates debate inflation and abortion rights
‘Free Staters’ spat with Sununu roils NH politics
NH Dem primary spot uncertain until after midterms
Trump aide seeking NH House seat voted in 2 states …
Gov. Sununu calls Trump “crazy” at political roast
Quick Links
New York Primary Races